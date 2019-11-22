Share:

At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed deep concern at the absence of action by UN Security Council to halt India’s violations of human rights and its resolutions in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in a debate on ‘The Role of Reconciliation in Maintaining International Peace and Security’ in the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram underlined that the central purpose of the 15-member world body is to settle conflicts.

He said unfortunately, the UN Security Council has had uneven success in resolving threats to and breaches of international peace and security.

Munir Akram said India annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in violation of the UN resolutions and placed the disputed state under a repressive lockdown.

He said since then internet and phone communications are cutoff and thousand of Kashmiris have been arrested, especially young men.