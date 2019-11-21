Share:

KARACHI - PIA has acquired two A320 aircraft on dry lease from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company. The first aircraft reached Karachi on Thursday morning while the second A320 will be delivered to PIA by end of this year. CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali along with senior officials inspected the aircraft. While congratulating the employees on the arrival of A320, CEO PIA said that the airline plans to induct more fuel efficient aircraft in its fleet to introduce new routes and increase frequency of its flights. The addition of fuel efficient aircraft in the fleet will not only help in revenue generation, providing better services to the passengers but also improve the flight regularity and punctuality. He said that another A320 will also arrive by end of this year. The A320 aircraft will be operated on domestic, gulf and regional routes. With the arrival of A320 aircraft, PIA now has 12 A320 aircraft and total fleet of 33 aircraft.