ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes in supremacy of Constitution, rule of law and across-the-board accountability.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the entire nation is a witness to the fact as to who was declared ‘Sadiq & Ameen’ by the country’s apex court and who was declared dishonest.

The Special Assistant strongly rejected the opposition parties’ stance on the foreign funding case of PTI. She said, “we condemn their sordid plot of trying to make Election Commission of Pakistan hostage and influence its decision.” She said, the PTI stands firm on its ideology and stance and like others it will not tread the course of evading accountability. On Wednesday last, the Rahbar Committee of opposition had met secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and urged the ECP to hear the PTI foreign funding case on daily basis.