ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday telephoned Mahinda Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister lauded the progress made by Sri Lanka during Rajapaksa’s two terms as the President, said a foreign ministry statement.Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to work closely with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations in all dimensions. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his felicitations and said that he looked forward to working together to further strengthen Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations.