ISLAMABAD - Shahzad Town police have arrested two bike-lifters and recovered 11 stolen bikes from them, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Haseeb Nawaz and Amir Sohail. The police recovered 11 stolen/snatched biked from their custody. According to the police, the accused have confessed to have taken away around 20 bikes from the area of police stations Shahzad Town, Lohi Bher, Koral and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has issued new SOP for investigation into the cases like sexual assault against minors. Under the new SOPs, DIG (Operations) would himself supervise the investigation in such cases. The IGP also suspended an Investigation Officer for having failed to properly investigate such a case at the Bhara Kahu police station. SHO Bhara Kahu has been issued show-cause notice in this regard while SP (City Zone) and SDPO Bhara Kahu have been issued censure letters for their negligence in supervising the case properly, according to the police.