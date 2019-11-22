Share:

A pregnant 31-year-old Muslim woman wearing a headscarf was injured in an Islamophobic attack in Sydney, Australia.

Rana Elasmar, was punched and kicked by 43-year-old resident Stipe Lozina, while she was sitting in a cafe with her friends, who were also wearing headscarves, New South Wales Police department said on Thursday.

Security camera footage spread on social media sending shockwaves.

Lozina used racist slurs at the victim and was remanded into custody.

"After making a comment about Muslims, you approached and punched her in the head 14 times. I will consider this as a very strong case against you," Chief Judge Tim Keady said.

Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) and Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), the two main Islamic organizations in the country, condemned the attack.

"It is terrible to attack a pregnant woman sitting quietly with her friends. This was clearly a racist and Islamophobic attack and we expect it to be treated as such," Rateb Jneid, the head of AFIC, told Anadolu Agency.

Elasmar was discharged from the hospital after treatment.