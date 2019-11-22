Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj in an open letter to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi requested equal treatment

for all the inmates with severe medical conditions in prisons all over the country. In the said letter, Taj stated that a precedent has been set to allow a convicted

person and former Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his medical treatment therefore all those inmates who have been facing similar

medical condition shall be given the same facilities and relaxations given to Nawaz.Whereas, he also stated that hundreds of prisoners who have been declared as terminally ill should also be allowed to spend the last days of their life with their families.“According to the record presented in a Sindh Assembly,

from 2014 to 2016, 90 prisoners died in the jails of Sindh due to lack of proper medical facilities.”, he added.Many women in jail have given birth to babies, many inmates are spending their life in jails due to delay in