Rawalpindi - RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Ehsan Tufail has said that the primary duty of police is to protect citizens. The role of the business community in promoting economic activities is very important. We strive to control street crime, especially in the markets of the city, so that customers can shop with ease and comfort. He was talking to a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday. The delegation was led by President Saboor Malik. Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, Former President Shahid Saleem, Executive Members Tahir Taj Bhatti, Nadeem Khokhar, and Chaudhary Akram were also present on the occasion.

RPO Ehsan Tufail said focal personnel will be deployed to solve problems connected to the business community.

A database is being created on modern lines to control the crime. Everyone has to play their role in ending crime from society, it is our collective responsibility, he added.

He assured the delegation that all cases will be brought to a logical end soon.

Suggestions and identification of key locations for the installation, control room and improved connectivity of CCTV cameras will be implemented in markets, he further added.