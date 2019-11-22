Share:

Okara - Three and half feet long bridegroom married a 3-feet long bride of Lahore. Kashif, 25, of Basti Mehr Din, married Sehar Bano, 19, of Shahdra Lahore. The community people expressed their gaiety and poured on him enormous congratulations. The ecstatic bridegroom told the people that his happiness knew no bounds that he had succeeded in marrying Sehar Bano appropriately statured for him. The sources told that Kashif had 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Likewise, the bride has two brothers and five sisters. The dwarf couple was happily receiving congratulations of friends and relatives.