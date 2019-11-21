Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs0.03 against US dollar traded at Rs155.33 in the interbank on Thursday. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs155.15 and Rs155.5 respectively. In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.35 and was traded at Rs172.23 against the last closing of Rs171.88. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.43 whereas increase of Rs0.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.08 as compared to last closing of Rs200.51. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs42.28 against Rs42.29 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs41.42.