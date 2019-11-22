Share:

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had detained two leaders and seven members of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.

"Members of the group carried out unconstitutional activities based on the doctrine of creating the so-called world caliphate, destroying institutions of the secular society and overthrowing authorities by force," an FSB statement said.

The detainees attempted to create a terrorist network in Russia, sought funding for illegal activities, spread terrorist ideology and recruited local Muslims, it said.

During a special operation in Moscow, the Republic of Tatarstan, and the Tyumen region, law enforcement officers seized a significant amount of propaganda materials, as well as communication and electronic data storage devices used in illegal activities.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, an extremist organization which seeks to re-establish the Islamic Caliphate to create an Islamic "superstate", is banned throughout Central Asia.