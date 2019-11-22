Share:

SIALKOT - Trade Representative of Russian Embassy in Islamabad Yuri M Kolzov has stressed a need for promoting bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said that Russia wanted to develop strong mutual trade relations with Pakistan.

The Russian Envoy discussed in details the matters of mutual interest including growing mutual trade opportunities in Russia and scope of joint ventures in different trade sectors between Russia and Pakistan.

Mr Yuri M. Kolzov said that the time was high to promote the mutual trade activities between the two countries. Sialkot exporters, on this occasion, also stressed upon the need of enhancing the private sector interaction and mutual collaboration crucially important to promote the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia…#

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah held an Open Kutchery at Zafarwal near here. He listened the public complaints and problems. he took serious notice of the local civic problems. Provincial Minister also directed the concerned officials of Zafarwal Municipal Committee to improve the cleanliness and sanitation situation in the city. He also ordered for early compliance on several applications as well.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister said that the government was making all outs sincere efforts for raising the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door steps.

Land revenue centre made functional

Twelve Patwaris started their official duties after being posted at the Land Revenue Registration Centers, three each in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils ending about a week-long lock-up of these centres by the officials.

The officials of these land revenue registration centres were observing strike by keeping these centres locked for the last one week against their deputation across Punjab.

The Punjab government has deputed 2,000 patwaris at 152 land revenue registration centres across the Punjab.

In Sialkot district, Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta has deputed 12 Patwaris, three each, at all the fours land revenue centers in Sialkot district.

According to an official notification, three Patwaris Mian Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Waqas and Asif Ameen have been deputed at Land Revenue Registration Center Sialkot, three Patwaris Rana Afzal Javaid, Manzoor Ahmed and Zulqarnain Sikandar at Arazi Record Center Daska, Abid Hussain Bajwa, Malik Fiaz, Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf at Pasrur center, Muhammad Ejaz Cheema, Shahid Maqsud and Zahid Hussain have been deputed at Sambrial center.

When contacted, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta said “these newly deputed Patwaris were graduate, well-qualified and computer trained, due to which they have been deputed there at these computerized land revenue registration centers for facilitating the local people due to the strike by the concerned staff of these centers”.

The DC added that now all the four land revenue registration centers were opened in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.