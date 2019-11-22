Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday Later, allowed PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique to leave for Islamabad to attend a National Assembly’s Standing Committee meeting on being informed about his production orders. The court also took notice of a complaint filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique against the police behaviour and remarked that the court would decide the same after receiving reply from the authorities concerned. The accountability court meanwhile, adjourned until November 29 the hearing of Paragon City reference filed against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique. The Khawaja brothers were produced before Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Jawadul Hassan on expiry of their judicial remand term.