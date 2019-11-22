Share:

ISLAMABAD - Samiullah Khan of Margalla Greens Golf Club was leading in the senior amateur category of the 13th DTA Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2019, which commenced here at Margalla Greens Golf Course on Thursday.

On the inaugural day of the event, the matches in two categories were played. In senior amateur category, besides Samiullah leading with net score of 69 was closely followed by Choudary Saeed Khalique and Brig (R) Tanveer Rafi at 71 net respectively. In junior category, Master Irtiza Hussain of MGGC, Islamabad became the champion in gross with score of 75, while Master Hamza Bilal of RGC with gross score of 78 was the runner-up. Similarly, Master Mustafa Bilal of RGC was winner with net 60 and Master Mohid Ibrahim of MGGC was runner-up with net 63.

Credit must be given to the ground staff for putting up brilliant display as despite heavy overnight rain, which continued to fall in the morning too, but the ground staff’s extra efforts ensured play to continue throughout the morning and afternoon sessions. Pakistan Navy also deserves huge credit for making wonderful arrangements.