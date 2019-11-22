Share:

LAHORE - As dense smog prevails in the city, all public and private schools would remain closed on Friday (today). Besides Lahore, all public and private schools in Gujranwala and Faisalabad districts would remain closed, says a notification issued by the Punjab government on Thursday.

People were forced to stay indoors in the provincial metropolis due to smog on Thursday.

The city’s average Air Quality Index touched 250 in the morning. However, the situation improved slightly at noon. Apparently, only rain can provide relief to people facing smog, which has made it hard to breathe. According to Met department, cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar while at isolated places in districts of Multan and DG Khan.

On Thursday, maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 25 degree Celsius.