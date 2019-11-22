Share:

Lahore - Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, JUI leader Maulana Ajmal Qadri and ex-MNA Ch Rehman Naseer Marala called on ex-PM Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Thursday.

He enquired after him and prayed for recovery of Shujaat. During meeting, Ch Shafay Hussain and Rana Khalid, Ch Zahid Hussain and Ch Fayyaz were also present. The Imam also led Zohr prayers.

Special prayers for Kashmiris fighting for freedom were also offered.

Shujast Hussain thanked Rehman Naseer Marala that he also visited Germany to inquire after his health. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also presented invitation card of his son’s marriage to Ch Shujat Hussain.

Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and other Muslim League leaders participated in the funeral prayers of wife of Senator Kamil Ali Agha Thursday.

The funeral was attended by large number of people from different walks of life including ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Bao Rizwan and Ch Zaheeruddin, PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry, Ghulam Mohiuddin Deewan, Dr AR Khalid, Ch Ansar Baryaar, Ghulam Hussain, N-League leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Rana Asad Munir among others.