Lahore - Chairperson of Tevta Ali Salman Siddique said that Tevta was entering digital transformation. This was stated by him here, Thursday, while signing an MoU with PITB which was signed by him on behalf of Tevta and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor on behalf of PITB Punjab. According to the MoU PITB will assist Tevta in the field of IT by helping in maintenance of online portals, updating records of students, teachers and other facilities besides up gradation of Call Centre Services, Job Portals and other areas through provision of its expertise. Heads of both organisations agreed to join hands for cooperation in other areas as well. It was decided that Tevta’s IT students would be offered modern courses enabling them to earn reasonable living, particularly tapping the freelance market for ensuring earning of foreign exchange by Tevta trained students. Ali Salman reiterated his resolve to provide quality learning and training to Tevta students for ensuring their better job placements.