RAHIM YAR KHAN - Three persons were killed while three others injured when a car collided with a water tanker near Kaman Bhutta on Sukkur Multan Motorway M-5 on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the car (BCY-731) was going to Karachi from Faisalabad with six persons. The car collided with a water tanker (TTA-874) when tanker driver suddenly changed the lane. The car rammed into the tanker. The car driver and two women died on the spot while two injured men and a woman were shifted to Sheik Zayed Medical College Hospital RYK. Rescue personnel removed the water tanker and car from motorway with a crane and restored the traffic.