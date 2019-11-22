Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump on Thursday, during which bilateral and regional issues were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan was a positive development and Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free.

President Trump thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating this positive outcome.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Both leaders agreed to continue to work together for the promotion of this shared objective.

The Prime Minister apprised President Trump of the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, underscoring that over 8 million people remained under siege for over 100 days now.

Appreciating President Trump’s continued engagement as well as mediation offer, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the US President must continue his efforts for facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora.

The two leaders further agreed to remain in close contact.

Trump hopes for ceasefire

According to Aljazeera, President Donald Trump has said he hopes the release of two Western prisoners held hostage by the Afghan Taliban this week could help pave the way to an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Trump thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for his support in securing the release of US citizen Kevin King and Australian Tim Weeks as part of a prisoner swap reportedly involving three Taliban commanders.

“We join the families of Kevin King and Tim Weeks in celebrating their release from Taliban captivity. Thanks to President Ghani for his courageous support.

“Let’s hope this leads to more good things on the peace front like a ceasefire that will help end this long war. Proud of my team!” Trump said on Twitter.