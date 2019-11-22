Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) awarded on Wednesday PhD degrees to two scholars upon successful completion of research in their respective subjects.

The degrees were conferred on Umair Nadeem of Centre for Media & Communication Studies (CMCS) and Razia Anjum of Department of Psychology. Dr Umair Nadeem’s research thesis was supervised by Chairperson CMCS Dr Zahid Yousuf. Dr Zakia Bano supervised the thesis of Dr Razia Anjum. In a ceremony held at Hafiz Hayat Campus, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq, congratulated the scholars on this achievement.

Dr Shabbar Atiq appreciated the efforts of the departments for producing PhD scholars of the university and expressed his satisfaction over the standard of research at the varsity.