Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM): Victoria Beckham says her husband David is ‘’a very good dad’’. The 45-year-old fashion designer has praised the ex-soccer star for being an amazing dad to their four kids - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: ‘’I’ve been married to him for over 20 years, so I’m kinda fond of him. He’s a good dad, he’s a very good dad. ‘’He’s really good, I mean. David is watching the kids and we swap. When I’m at home, he’s away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids.’’

Meanwhile, Victoria previously confessed the ‘’secret’’ to her successful marriage to husband David is ‘’communication’’.

She said: ‘’You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children. But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we’re very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we’re growing together. You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family. I think it’s just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids.’’

Victoria had previously admitted she feels she and David are ‘’stronger together’’ than they would be on their own, and they have ‘’respect’’ for their family unit.