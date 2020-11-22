Share:

LAHORE - The Price Control Magistrates of the city district administration imposed around Rs 189,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday. According to the city district administration’s spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 929 points and found 84 violations while cases were also registered against nine violators.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.