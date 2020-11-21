Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two men were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pindorian Hathial Village in limits of Police Station (PS) Koral here on Saturday. There were rumors that the duo died due to an armed clash between two groups over land dispute. Even an official spokesman of Islamabad police shared a message with media men stating, “A gun battle broke out between two groups in Pindori Syedan apparently over land dispute leaving two men dead while injured another.” The dead bodies and the injured man were rushed to the PIMS hospital where they have been identified as Khurram (injured) and Faraz Kiyani and Adeel ul Rehman (dead), he added. However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter, who visited crime scene, said that police found dead bodies of two men with weapons lying near them in the village. The reason behind double murder was yet to be ascertained, he said. He denied that any person got injured in the incident. He added the villagers and family members of deceased grilled by him told that both men left their homes at 9pm on Friday last. “A noise of firing was heard for fifteen seconds by the villagers who lived some 300 meters away from crime scene,” he said adding that nobody bothered to inquire as to who fired gunshots because resorting to aerial firing is a routine exercise in these areas. SP also shared that a brawl occurred between the duo some days ago but later on they both settled the dispute. “A villager was grazing his cattle when he spotted two dead bodies in village and alerted the villagers and police,” he said. On a query, SP replied one deceased sustained multiple bullet injuries in chest and abdomen while the second man in the back and in the chest. He said the victim families are busy in burials of dead bodies and had not filed any complaint with police so far. “Action would be taken in the light of complaints by the victim families,” said SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter.