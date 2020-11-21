Share:

RAWALPINDI - City police arrested five accused for illegal refilling of gas cylinders and seized petrol, gas cylinders with measuring instruments from their possession A police spokesman informed that Chontra police, during course of action, arrested five accused identified as Murad, Arslan, Nisar, Qaiser and Shouket who were openly delivering petrol and involved in gas refilling illegally.

Police also seized petrol, recovered electric forks and other measuring instruments from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused and started investigation, the spokesman said.