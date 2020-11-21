Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continues its campaign against the violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the city has recorded a sharp surge in the COVID-19 cases in the recent days.

According to the details, the administration in different raids has so far sealed 64 restaurants and 22 hotels besides sealing six shops for violating the SOPs. In total, 137 restaurants were checked.

Besides this, the administration also ordered arrest of 23 persons for violating the SOPs. According to the officials, AC Rural checked restaurants in Rawat Bazaar for corona-related SOPs’ compliance. As many as 30 restaurants were inspected and 14 sealed. Seven persons were also arrested on the spot. Assistant Commissioner Saddar conducted massive crackdown against restaurants not following SOPs in Saddar Sub-Division and sealed 16 premises. Ten persons were also arrested.

AC Koral along with Tiger Force inspected and sealed four restaurants while some others were fined and warned for violating Sc. 144 and Corona related protocols.

The COVID-19 situation in the federal capital has worsened in the recent days. In the last two weeks, cases have skyrocketed.