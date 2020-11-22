Share:

LAHORE - The 6th China International College Students’ “Internet+” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong province on Nov 17th. The competition has attracted more than 6 million participants from 4,186 colleges in 117 countries, creating about 1.5 million projects, providing a banquet for worldwide students to realize their dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year’s competition aims to be “more international”, as 1158 universities from 113 countries and regions have taken part in, compared to only 17 teams from 9 countries in 2017. There are 111 international teams in the Final, among which 49 are from Europe, 23 Asia, 21 America, 13 Africa and 5 Oceania. More than half of the world’s top 100 universities have signed up for the competition, including University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Technical University of Munich, Moscow Bauman State Technical University, which significantly boost the quality of the competition.

More importantly, what changes is not only the number, but also the fact that an increasing number of overseas students have a deeper understanding of the competition with a better stage provided. For instance, participants from University of Oxford have invented a robot operating system, “RoboX Operating System” to resolve the existing problem of mobile robot control system and make the robot more intelligent as what we can see in the movie I, Robot.

In face of education, we involve ourselves into poverty alleviation:

In August, 2017, President Xi has written back to students enrolled in the Youth Red Dream-Building Journey, encouraging them to improve their intelligence and strengthen their will based on China’s practical situations.

It is the project that has given a chance to more than 3 million students to inherit the red gene, understand the national condition, promote rural vitalization and enroll in targeted poverty alleviation in old revolutionary areas as well as rural areas in the past four years. As a key move to win the battle against poverty from the perspective of education, it focuses on the actual demands of 52 counties which haven’t been removed from the poverty list this year. Therefore, students are encouraged to devote themselves into achieving the first centenary goal by helping people living in counties sell goods through livestreaming. Liu Shengting, who called himself “a farmer with a master degree” is a good example. Making full use of knowledge gained in University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, Liu established a family farm project with an integrated industrial chain of production, supply and marketing, and helped thousands of farmers to sell agricultural products through livestreaming during the COVID-19 period, making the sales volume over 150 million yuan and 60,000 people employed.

In 2020, there are 1.32 million students across China participating in the “Youth Red Dream Building Journey”. Among them, 0.6 million participants enrolled themselves in livestreaming ecommerce, producing 430 million yuan, which was supported by 7 provinces’ hosting online matches.

In face of future, we

are encouraged to

differ and win:

The idea that innovation plays a key role in our modernization was noted by the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Having been successfully held for five years, the competition has promoted a bunch of new technologies, including integrated circuit, drones, new material and artificial intelligence, from theory into application. Furthermore, masses of high-quality projects, with high technology, fast market and good society effects, have been incubated. According to a research of companies established after each years’ competition since 2015, nearly 90% were founded in the first year after the competition, half of which have succeeded in finishing finance, and again 19% of which were with over 50 million yuan as finance. Meanwhile, 13% practical projects have made over 50 million yuan as annual income in 2018, with the highest exceeding 200 million yuan.

Project “Jincihaina” from South China University of Technology is an instance. As a pioneer of global high-quality nanocrystalline core, it has bent efforts for providing services in electricity, electronics, photovoltaics, new energy and aerospace, and cooperating with industrial leader, ranging from Huawei, BYD to OPPO.

In education, the competition has set up 4 sections, namely higher education, vocational education, international education and a “sprout” one, forming a so-called through “innovation and entrepreneurship” education chain, connecting basic education, and vocational education with higher education. It cannot be denied that it is the competition that promotes students’ practical ability, which can be proved by the fact that more than 38,000 projects from 1,088 colleges and universities have been selected as “The National College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Program”, with over 160,000 students participating and about 760 million yuan invested this year. Thanks to the support, now students’ innovative practice can be found everywhere.

As Wu Yan, chief of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education said, “It is the time to implement related policies. Firstly, flexible academic systems in universities are to be carried out, in order to support students’ innovation and entrepreneurship projects. Then a mechanism for credit accumulation and conversion of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a system for learning certification and credit recognition for online open courses are supposed to be established and improved. Until now, 2.06 million students have owned transcripts of innovation and entrepreneurship provided by model schools. And there have also been 3,700 who have temporarily suspended studies and started businesses in the past five years.”

He also holds that from the macro level, we should make “dare to differ, dare to win” a norm in the new-era higher education by implementing an overall reform, involving education thoughts, standards, mechanisms, techniques as well as cultures.