Share:

Lahore-Young Ahmed Baig and seasoned Muhammad Shabbir Saturday appeared as leaders in the 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2020 being played at the historic Rawalpindi Golf Course.

At the conclusion of third round, young Ahmed Baig occupied the top position on the leaderboard, which makes him a probable aspirant for the Pakistan Champions Golf title 2020, which he was challenged intently by top ranked professional golfer Muhammed Shabbir, who has previously won the national title four times.

For the vibrant Ahmed, this represents a significant moment in his career and though the final round on Sunday will be an appalling affair, the pundits of the game hope that Ahmed will apply his capabilities in a remarkable manner to emerge as the eminent one. During the course of third round, Shabbir has managed to eliminate the advantage of three strokes that Ahmed enjoyed over him at the start of the round and as the scores stand Shabbir is placed at a three days aggregate score of 216 and placed at the same score is Ahmed.

The other prominent contenders in this category are M Nazir (Islamabad), M Munir (Rawalpindi), Muhammed Afzal (Sind Regiment, Hyderabad) and M Umer Khokher, an amateur who has given a good account of his adroitness and serious intent. Nazir is placed one stroke behind the leaders and the other three trail by a margin of two strokes, a margin that is moderate and certainly not formidable. The final round will be a great test for these noteworthy competitors with ability to control nerves playing a deciding role.

In the race for honors amongst the junior professionals, Abdul Wadood, a nineteen year old of Multan Golf Club, looks solid, purposeful and resolute. He is placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 143, six strokes ahead of his nearest opponent Faizan Ali of Garrison Golf Club. Another prominent one is Ishfaq Ahmed who is placed at a score of 151. The final session will be contested on Sunday and one expects a fierce battle between the top nine professionals.

After the conclusion of the 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, the prize distribution will be held at 4:00 pm at Rawalpindi Golf Club. The Chief Guest of the evening is Dr Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.