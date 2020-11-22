Share:

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, declaring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “King of Liars”, has strongly condemned his attempt to implicate Pakistan in Nagrota attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)under a well-planned drama.

As per AJK President office, Sardar Masood said that such false flag by India was being feared since Pakistan has brought to light the irrefutable proofs of Indian terrorism inside Pakistan .

“Indian leaders openly hatching plots against Pakistan and AJK, there are signs that they’re preparing for a false flag operation or open aggression because India’s involvement in terrorism has been made public by Pakistan with evidence,” the President said.

He said that the time is over to maligning Pakistan and the Kashmir liberation movement by levelling concocted allegations.

The president said that the international community has now fully realized that India which has engaged its one million troops for ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people is perpetrating state terrorism in occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Khan maintained that in the past, India has committed many such ugly acts to hide its terrorism and to divert the attention of the international community from the real issue.