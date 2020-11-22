Share:

FAISALABAD - Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Azhar Waqar said that for the first time since 1990, the textile industry in Faisalabad had been fully restored with special textile package of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hailing the PM package in a meeting with industrialists here on Saturday, he said that 50,000 closed power loom units had been resumed while possibility of installing 30,000 new looms was also become clear. Rana Azhar Waqar said that exporters in Pakistan were receiving a large number of foreign orders which had ensured the revival of textile sector.