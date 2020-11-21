Share:

Rawalpindi-The enforcement department of district government on Saturday conducted an operation against commercial encroachments on Chakri Road.

During the operation, the enforcement department officials destroyed all the encroachments outside plazas, markets, shopping malls. Similarly, hand push carts, vendors and illegal parking lots were also removed.

Some encroachers showed resistance on the occasion and scuffled with the officials of enforcement department. An encroacher climbed on the tree as protest and attempted to commit suicide. However, his fellow encroachers brought him down.

A horrible traffic jam also occurred on Chakri Road for hours. Unfortunately, the police did not take any action against the accused encroachers.

Meanwhile, massive encroachments along with roads and in markets of Adyala Road, Dhama Morr, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Bakra Mandi, Tahli Mohri, Dhoke Syedan and suburbs have made the lives of citizens miserable. Gigantic traffic jams in these areas have become a routine.

“We are living under miserable conditions as encroachers have reached to our streets and houses,” said Raja Bashir, resident of Sadiq Town.

He said several complaints were made to district government to take action against encroachers but in vain. Amir Khan of Kehkashan Colony was of view that dozens of owners of hand push cart owners and Suzukis have encroached main road that cause intense traffic jam on daily basis.

He said he had lodged complaints with high ups of district government but no action was taken so far.

Similarly, open manholes on Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh and Mall Road are posing serious threats to commuters and pedestrians. Residents appealed the civic bodies to cover the manholes to avoid any life loss.