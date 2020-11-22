Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for recruitment of 10,300 constables in Punjab Police and 378 in Baloch Levies. All recruitments will be made on merit. The Chief Minister said that these recruitments are being made to ensure improvement in the law and order situation. He said that all possible steps will be taken for maintaining law and order in the province. He said that recruitments in Baloch Levies will improve the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and D.G. Khan. Contrary to past traditions, the government is following the policy of providing resources to the police department by determining their needs.

PDM’s agenda is to create chaos, unrest

MPA Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari and Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership. The treacherous narrative of opposition was strongly condemned in the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that respect for Pakistan’s institutions is a must for all. “We stand with our national institutions and will remain standing beside them”, he said. He said PDM is an alliance of rejected elements, who are not faithful and loyal to the country. Their only agenda is to create chaos and unrest. He said that rulers of the former regime gave hollow slogans to the people. Those who filled their coffers by plundering and looting cannot hoodwink the people. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is the popular political force of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan is a voice of 22 million Pakistanis. He said that due respect will be given to the members of Punjab Assembly. Gujranwala will emerge as a stronghold of PTI. New projects for improving the education and health facilities are being launched in Gujranwala. Problems of Gujranwala will be redressed on a priority basis. Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari said that they have complete confidence in the leadership and policies of the Chief Minister and assured their full support to him.