Rawalpindi-A court on Saturday acquitted a man in murder and launching armed attack on police party due to lack of evidence. The man has been identified as Muhammad Saqlain Ali aka Gainda.

Wah Saddar police have arrested Muhammad Saqlain after filing a case against him on charges of launching an armed attack on police and murdering his own accomplice Habib Khurshid in February 2017 at Munirabad area.

According to details, Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Taxila Tahir Abbas Sipra took up the case during which Tahir Mehmood Raja Advocate appeared on behalf of the accused. He argued before the court that police had implicated his client in a bogus case and showed fake recovery during investigation.

He said police killed Habib during torture and had staged a fake encounter to hide their crime. “Police have failed in proving his client guilty in the case,” he said. He pleaded the court to drop murder charges against his client. The prosecution opposed the arguments of defence and asked the judge to award capital punishment to the accused.

After completion of arguments of both parties, the judge acquitted the man from murder and attack on police party case. The court also ordered jail authorities to release the man immediately.