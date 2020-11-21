Share:

Rawalpindi-The judge of special anti-corruption court on Saturday granted bail to PML-N ex-MPA Chauhdry Sardraz Afzal in a land fraud case.

The court also ordered the accused legislator to furnish surety bonds with the court.

Earlier, the lawyer of N League legislator filed the bail petition with court and argued that his client is innocent and had nothing to do with crime. He stated anti-graft body did not have sufficient evidence to prove his client guilty. He pleaded the court to grant bail to his client.

The prosecution opposed the comments of defence and sought punishment for the former MPA of PML-N.

After completion of arguments of both parties, the judge of special anti-corruption court awarded bail to Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, the ex-MPA.

Earlier, the anti-graft body on Tuesday last arrested ex-MPA of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal on charges of selling out plots at the hands of public in an illegal and unapproved housing society in Moza Jabbi.

Arrest was made on orders of Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region Ms Kanwal Batool Naqvi after registration of FIR against some 12 accused including officers and officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), they said.

The case was lodged on a source report under sections 420/468/471/409/109 of PPC and 5/2/47 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 against accused identified as Chauhdry Sarfraz Afzal, former Assistant Director Land and Planning Sami Ullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Planning Tahir Mayo, Muhammad Ijaz Deputy Director, Maqsood Ul Hassan, Building Inspector, Malik Ghulam Raza, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Khan (cousin and brother of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan), Muhammad Iftikhar, a former DSP of Punjab Police, and two construction companies, they said.

However, investigators of ACE RR held only ex-MPA Chauhdry Sarfraz Afzal while efforts are underway to handcuff others.