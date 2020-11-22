Share:

LAHORE - Taking notice of sale of flour at higher than the officially-fixed price in some areas of Lahore, Punjab Chief Secretary has ordered the authorities to take stern action against those involved in the profiteering. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting on price control. With the indication of those overcharging consumers for flour in Tajpura and some other parts of the city, the CEO Urban Unit presented the spot price survey report in the meeting. According to the report, flour is selling at the price fixed by the government in all other districts of the province.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, and Urban Unit have been assigned to monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. He said that like Sahulat Bazaars the field officers should keep a close watch on the prices, availability, and quality of essential items in the open market as well.

He directed that in the light of the report of the forecasting committee, all the Deputy Commissioners prepare a list of demand and supply of essential commodities in their districts for the whole year to ensure there is no shortage of any item. “The short supply is the main reason for the increase in prices,” he maintained. He asked the officers to continue overseeing the auction process in the fruits and vegetable markets to check prices.

Secretary Industries briefed the meeting that due to the measures taken by the government, flour and sugar are available in abundance in the open market and the provision of vegetables, fruits, and other items at discounted rates in Sahulat Bazaars has brought relief to the common man. He said that according to the report of the forecasting committee, the prices of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions would come down after increase in their supply by the end of November. He said that so far 33,000 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached the districts out of which 27,000 metric tonnes have been sold.

The Additional Chief Secretary, administrative Secretaries of Food and Agriculture Departments, Director Food Punjab, Special Secretary of Agriculture Marketing attended the meeting.

The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting through video link.