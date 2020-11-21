Share:

ISLAMABAD-The pictures of Dominic West and Lily James’s al-fresco lunch in Rome caused a stir – and left his ten-year marriage hanging in the balance. Now more photos have turned up that the actor’s wife may find equally difficult to digest. The Daily Mail has uncovered a magazine spread from four years ago which shows the pair savoring an uproarious long lunch. Dressed to the nines, they drink champagne, devour oysters and joke around with the silverware, and then West serenades Miss James as she poses languidly on top of a grand piano.Last month West, 51, and Miss James, 31, travelled to the Italian capital for a rumored two-night stay at the Hotel De La Ville.As well as meeting their mutual acting agent, they were spotted sharing a scooter ride and in a clinch over lunch.