LAKKI MARWAT - Police have foiled a bid to smuggle large quantity of narcotics from South Waziristan district to Punjab through Tank district on Saturday.

Tank DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told reporters that checking of vehicles was tightened on Tank-Wana Road following credible reports about narcotics smuggling attempt. He said the cops deployed at Latif Check Post near Tank city were alerted and a contingent led by DSP Iqbal Baloch and SHO Naqeeb Khan was also sent there to assist them.

“Policemen intercepted a suspected truck coming from South Waziristan district and during search seized 300kg hashish and 60kg opium from its hidden cavities,” he maintained. The DPO said that police arrested the truck driver Muhammad Ghulam Fareed resident of Bahawalpur and seized his mobile phone.

“On the basis of caller data record (CDR) of the driver’s cellular phone, police will soon bring other drug barons involved in narcotics smuggling into clutches of law,” he claimed. Sajjad announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the police party.

Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Muhammad Illyas Khattak paid a surprise inspection visits to public sector schools on Saturday. ADEO Sports Nisar Muhammad accompanied him.

The DDEO checked the attendance of teachers and non teaching employees in government high schools in remote Ahmadkhel and Shah Hasankhel villages. He appreciated the schools’ management for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring attendance of teachers.