Pakistan is facing several challenges but the Covid-19 situation is one of the biggest challenges in this modern period of time. The second is inflation and poverty.

Inflation and malnutrition vastly affects those living below the poverty line. One of the most important factors contributing to poverty in Pakistan is inflation, which has led to the level of poverty increasing day by day.

It seems that the Prime Minister is more interested in insignificant issues and doesn’t pay any attention to problems faced by regular people. The issue of the astronomical prices of food items doesn’t warrant the PM’s attention on an urgent basis and he has taken no action so far to tackle this issue and provide some relief to the people. I request to the Prime Minister to kindly puzzle out this type of issues and gives some relief to people.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.