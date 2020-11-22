Share:

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat ul Almeen Week for honouring the position holder students in reciting Naat, debates and quiz competitions. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave away commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the position holder students.

Student namely Amna Aslam declared the winner in reciting Naat. Similarly, the winner of the debate competition Muhammad Saad highlighted the blissful way of life and Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH). Master Shahzad Akhtar and students of the different schools recited the Qissa Burda Sharif.

Usman Buzdar said that participating in Shan-e-Rehmat ul Almeen Week is an honour for all.

Selfless and unconditional love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is our faith. Shan-e-Rehmat ul Almeen Week is being celebrated throughout the province with great devotion and honour. The Chief Minister announced to observe Shan-e-Rehmat ul Almeen Week every year as well as setting up Rehmat ul Almeen Chair in every public university at divisional level. He said that Rehmat ul Almeen Chair provides opportunities to the researchers to conduct research on the teachings and Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted the new aspects of His (PBUH) blissful way of life to the world. He said that Rs250 million has been fixed for awarding the Rehmat-ul-Alameen scholarship to the girl students. Similarly, Rs250 million has been allocated for providing educational assistance to the deserving girl students. He said that celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen Week was started with a walk besides holding All Pakistan Multilingual Mushaira in which famous poets of Urdu and other regional languages recite Naat. Mehfil-e-Samaa was also organized in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen Week. Buildings were illuminated. Recitation of Quran, Naat, quiz and debate competitions were arranged in different cities of the province where thousands of students of schools, college and university level participated.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the position holder students. He said that it is a requirement of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that we should follow Uswa-e-Hasna as it is the only way of success in this world and the world hereafter. Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas while addressing the ceremony said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced an exemplary socio-economic-political system.

He further maintained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught human beings about the golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect for humanity. He said the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) have the solution of all problems.

The ceremony was also attended by the Secretary Schools Education, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Education and a large number of people.