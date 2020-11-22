Share:

GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has recommended closure of all pub­lic and private educational institu­tions for further one-week from 24 to 30 November 2020.

The decision has been made due to increasing number of coronavirus cases after elections.

According to notification, “It was observed that after election the dai­ly positive cases of COVID-19 consis­tently increasing in GB and it is also observed that positive cases in the educational institutions markedly in­creasing. “The winter season has just set in and it is expected that the virus infection and ARI incidents are high­er in winter as compare to summer”, the notification said.