ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs113,300 against its sale at Rs113,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs97,136 against Rs97,050 while 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,042, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1230 and Rs1054.52 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1872 against $$1866, the association reported.