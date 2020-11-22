Share:

Lahore - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model in caring for children.

He (PBUH) was always very kind and affectionate to children and loved them and treated them with immense kindness and gentleness, she said while addressing the ceremony organized for the destitute and helpless children of Child Protection & Welfare Bureau at Governor House in connection with “Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen” Week.

Dr Firdous said that Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has followed the

blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by hosting the destitute children.

The services of Governor Punjab for the disenfranchised strata are commendable, she said.

She said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the government is taking every possible measure to provide safe place to destitute, neglected, abused, and run away children. Besides providing shelter, the government is also focusing to make them useful and productive members of the society.

Dr Firdous said that the PTI government is following the guiding principles of the state of Madinah and endeavouring to bring improvement in the socio-economic system of Pakistan. The government wants to establish a state where the rights of the poor, destitute, orphans and widows are safeguarded. She further maintained that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a number of welfare-oriented projects have been launched for the betterment and welfare of people of the province. She said that corona is a reality which is affecting human health everywhere.

The precautionary measures are being taken all over the world to protect and prevent the masses from the virus. The government has already issued a plan in NCOC meeting to deal with the situation.

All the provincial governments are bound to strictly implement the SOPs of the corona.

She said that opposition is doing politics only for face-saving despite the fact that the second wave is lethal. “Your life is more important than politics. If life lasts, so does politics”, she stressed.

She said that the implementation on SOPs will not be possible in public gatherings of opposition. The lives of the people are more important than anything else. If people’s lives will be at stake, then the government will take strict legal action. In the end, the Special Assistant to CM along with the Governor distributed gift hampers among the children and also played cricket with them.