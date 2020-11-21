Share:

ISLAMABAD-RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on demand streaming and user generated content celebrated 20 November as Pakistan’s First “Storytellers Day” to recognize and celebrate content creators, writers, bloggers, and storytellers of Pakistan. RINSTRA is the premier partner of AGAHI Awards this year. The AGAHI Awards are Pakistan’s most prestigious and sought-after journalism recognition, as an annual award series for journalists across Pakistan and beyond. These Awards provide a platform to celebrate and recognize the work of credible and dedicated journalists. RINSTRA Technologies collaborated with AGAHI Awards to create a new category for the Storyteller of Pakistan.