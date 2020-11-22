Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the timely completion of ongoing mega power projects of the provincial government as the high need of the hour and directed the concerned quarters of Energy and Power Department to ensure the timely completion of all the ongoing power projects and to make physical progress on the proposed projects as per the given timelines.

Presiding over a progress review meeting of the Energy and Power Department, he termed establishment of the provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company as an important steps of the government towards self-sufficiency in power related issues. He directed the high ups of Energy and Power Department to start hiring process of the required human resources for the company as soon as possible so that the objective of the establishment of the company could be achieved without any delay.

The meeting was attended besides others by Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan and Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair, other relevant high ups of the department and representative of PEDO.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about the progress so far made on the power projects in province, it was informed that a total of eight projects were reflected in the Annual Development Programme 2020-21 out of which six were approved by the competent forum whereas PC-1s of the remaining two had been prepared and submitted to the concerned forum for formal approval.

The meeting was informed that bids were received for the 300MW Balakot Hydro Power Project and construction on the project was expected to be started by February next year whereas 93 percent work on phase-1 of 356 mini hydel power project has been completed. So far an amount of Rs4352 million had been spent on the project.

The meeting was further informed that progress on the 88MW Gabral Hydro Power Project and 157MW Madayan Hydro Power Project was being ensured as per the given timelines whereas civil and mechanical work on 17MW Ranolia Power Project had been completed. 60 percent civil work on 84MW Gorkin Matiltan Power Project and 97 percent civil work on 10MW Jabori Power Project had also been completed.

The meeting was informed that ground breaking of the 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Power Project in district Kurram would be performed in January next year and the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs4378 million.

Regarding establishment of Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company it was apprised that feasibility study had been prepared and presented to the concerned forum and it was expected that license for the establishment of the company would be issued by NEPRA next month.

Regarding solarisation project of the department it was informed that contract had been awarded for the solarisation of 8000 public sector schools in the province whereas contract for the solarisation of 187 basic health units would be awarded very soon. Progress on the solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province was also being made as per the given timelines.