Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has hoped that historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan would prove a new milestone for the two neighboring countries besides setting new directions for the peace in South Asia. In a statement issued on Saturday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that PM’s Afghanistan visit would really help in expediting the peace process in the region and enhance the trade volume between the two countries by removing bottlenecks and mistrust. They said that the trade volume between the two countries is currently stagnant at 1.8 billion dollars while there is a potential of taking it to much higher levels. They said that LCCI also appreciates PM’s gesture of inviting the President Ashraf Ghani to visit Pakistan. This will pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation in future. They said that it is high time to translate this bond into sound trade relations which will stimulate the economic revival of both countries in the post-Covid era.