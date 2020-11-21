Share:

ATTOCK - An Additional Session Judge Fatehjang has handed down death sentence to a man who had killed his wife over some dispute almost two years ago. Judge Dr Sajida Ahmed Choudhry pronounced the verdict following completion of arguments from both sides in the presence of the accused in the court.

The judge handed down the death sentence to Rab Nawaz, the murder accused. According to the first information report lodged with the Fatehjang Police Station in 2018, the accused had killed his wife in village Galli Jageer over some domestic dispute .