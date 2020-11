Share:

SARGODHA - A man was killed while another injured over an old enmity. The police on Saturday said the Gujjar and the Rajpoot groups of Chak 64 SB had an old enmity over a murder case. On the day of incident, Ashraf and Irfan of Rajpoot group were going to Sillanwali on a motorcycle when Yaqoob and Ahsan intercepted them near Chak 135 NB and opened firing on them.