Share:

LAHORE (PR) - A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at the Govt Islamia College Railway Road in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The participants keeping in view the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), expressed love and gratitude for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Mehfil-e-Milad was organized by Society of Department of Islamic Studies of the college. Principal Prof Tahir Javed participated in Mehfil-e-Milad as a chief guest. The students recited Naats and Qirat. Prof Mohammad Saeed addressed very comprehensively on the topic of Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen. Addressing on the occasion, Principal Prof Tahir Javed said:” Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith.” The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad-e-Baritallah and Naat. A large number of students and teachers participated in Mehfil-e-Milad.