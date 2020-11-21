Share:

RAWALPINDI- A Mehfil-e-Naat was arranged at Police line headquarters on Saturday, following the directions of Punjab government to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to check spread of COVID-19. A large number of police officers and personnel attended the Milad which started with Tilawat e Quran followed by Naat. Addressing on the occasion, CPO Ahsan Younis highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). “By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death,” he remarked. At the end, special dua was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.