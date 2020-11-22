Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday slammed the opposition parties, united under the banner of PDM, for holding public meetings despite the serious threat of Covid-19 pandemic. In a tweet, he said it was strange that these parties made Covid-19 test mandatory for their domestic functions, but when it came to their public gatherings, suddenly it became a non-issue. He said the opposition was crossing all limits for the protection of its vested interests. The minister further said that by holding such events the opposition parties wanted to take revenge of their defeat in elections on the people. Murad said it was essential to follow National Command Operation Centre directives for controlling further spread of the pandemic and financial losses.