Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court in Karachi indicted Mustafa Kamal – the chief of Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) and former Karachi mayor – in a reference concerning illegal allotment of government land on Saturday. This case pertains to the period when Kamal served as the Karachi mayor after the introduction of new local government system by Pervez Musharraf during his years-long rule. He was accused of illegally allotting over 6,000-yard prime piece of land in Clifton. But Kamal isn’t the alone accused as some others have also been indicted in the matter. Their names are: Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Mumtaz Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Syed Nishat Ali, Muhammad Dawood, Nazir Zardari, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Yaqoob and Fazl-ur-Rehman. However, one of the accused – Zain Malik – is an absconder in the reference which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in June 2019. They are accused of illegal allotment of the government plots causing a loss of Rs2.5 billion loss to the national exchequer. Earlier this month, the court had deferred the indictment in the case as Kamal moved an application through his counsel before the accountability court-III judge, seeking exemption from the hearing for the day for he was not feeling well. The judge approved the request and adjourned the hearing till November 21, observing that the court would frame charges on the accused at the next hearing.